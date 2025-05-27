AJ Styles assaults 39-year-old star backstage on WWE RAW; Sends a warning

AJ Styles assaulted a 39-year-old superstar backstage and got a huge pop for it, both because fans hate the 39-year-old star and they love The Phenomenal One. He sent out a huge warning.

In a backstage segment on WWE RAW on 26th May, Chad Gable was reeling in the fallout of his match, where he lost to Penta in a Money in the Bank Qualifying bout (also involving Dragon Lee). It happened as he took out El Hijo Del Vikingo of AAA, who was at the ringside area.

Backstage, Gable got into a verbal altercation with Vikingo, who said he'd see him at Worlds Collide on June 7th. However, as Gable turned back, he was taken out by AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One warned him against interrupting in his match again.

This is, of course, due to the interference that the 39-year-old Chad Gable had in the recent Tag Team match where AJ Styles teamed up with Penta on RAW. They lost to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

It looks like Styles vs Gable (or El Grande Americano) is something we'll likely see in the near future.

One thing is for sure - it's going to be a banger of a match when it happens.

