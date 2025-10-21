  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • AJ Styles avoids serious neck injury on WWE RAW following painful botch

AJ Styles avoids serious neck injury on WWE RAW following painful botch

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 21, 2025 01:05 GMT
This was painful to watch (image via WWE)
This was painful to watch (image via WWE)

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee won the World Tag Team Championship this week on RAW but it came at a cost for Styles.

Ad

Near the end of the match, Styles and JD McDonagh had an interesting back and forth which led to a standing Spanish Fly from McDonagh, but it was done so quickly that Styles didn't get the full rotation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There was a rough landing and Styles only just kicked out of the pin afterward, which has led to many fans questioning if he is alright following the spot.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Despite this clearly shaking him up a little, he was able to finish the match and after preventing Finn Balor from hitting a Styles Clash, he reversed into a finisher of his own to win the Tag Team Championships.

AJ Styles could become a double champion following WWE RAW

AJ Styles only lifted the Tag Team Championships a few minutes ago, but he could become a double champion at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 2nd, since he has been added as one of the men in the main event Battle Royal this week on RAW.

Ad

AJ Styles will battle a number of other names including his own tag team partner Dragon Lee as well as Balor, McDonagh, Rusev, Dominik Mysterio, The Usos and many others in the Battle Royal to determine the new number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship following Seth Rollins' injury.

Adam Pearce made the announcement earlier in the show and the winner of the match will now go on to face CM Punk, who earned his shot for the title last week, before Rollins was attacked by his own team.

Many WWE RAW names have been added to the match, which include Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed who are easily considered the favorites for the victory.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications