AJ Styles avoids serious neck injury on WWE RAW following painful botch

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee won the World Tag Team Championship this week on RAW but it came at a cost for Styles. Near the end of the match, Styles and JD McDonagh had an interesting back and forth which led to a standing Spanish Fly from McDonagh, but it was done so quickly that Styles didn't get the full rotation. There was a rough landing and Styles only just kicked out of the pin afterward, which has led to many fans questioning if he is alright following the spot. Despite this clearly shaking him up a little, he was able to finish the match and after preventing Finn Balor from hitting a Styles Clash, he reversed into a finisher of his own to win the Tag Team Championships. AJ Styles could become a double champion following WWE RAWAJ Styles only lifted the Tag Team Championships a few minutes ago, but he could become a double champion at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 2nd, since he has been added as one of the men in the main event Battle Royal this week on RAW. AJ Styles will battle a number of other names including his own tag team partner Dragon Lee as well as Balor, McDonagh, Rusev, Dominik Mysterio, The Usos and many others in the Battle Royal to determine the new number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship following Seth Rollins' injury. Adam Pearce made the announcement earlier in the show and the winner of the match will now go on to face CM Punk, who earned his shot for the title last week, before Rollins was attacked by his own team. Many WWE RAW names have been added to the match, which include Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed who are easily considered the favorites for the victory.