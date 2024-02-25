AJ Styles breaks silence after costing LA Knight the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

AJ Styles has broken his silence after costing LA Knight the men's Elimination Chamber match.

LA Knight was one of the six competitors in the men's Elimination Chamber match. He was eliminated by Drew McIntyre after interference from AJ Styles. Previously on SmackDown, Knight's interference had caused Styles a spot in the Elimination Chamber match, after he lost his qualifying match to McIntyre.

Speaking with WWE in an interview, Styles broke his silence after attacking Knight.

"You understand? You messed with the wrong man. You see, I'm not about just winning anymore, I'm gonna hurt not just LA Knight but anyone who gets in my way. Because I'm AJ Styles" said Styles

Styles and Knight previously crossed paths during the Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The current champion Roman Reigns emerged victorious, as he reigned supreme over all three superstars vying for his title.

Styles was initially set to team up with John Cena for a match against The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023. However, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa put The Phenomenal One on the shelf, leading to Knight teaming up with Cena and beating The Bloodline.

