AJ Styles breaks his silence following heel turn tease on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles made his long-overdue return to WWE SmackDown this week when he helped Randy Orton and LA Knight overcome the numbers game against The Bloodline.

After The Bloodline exited the ring, Styles shocked the world when he turned and attacked LA Knight, taking him down, before walking past Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa and giving them a cold stare.

Styles isn't usually active on social media and shared a rare update on his Instagram account which was an image of him from SmackDown. Styles has clearly been working out during his hiatus from WWE, which shows since he looked jacked upon his return.

Many fans have commented on the fact that AJ Styles is in incredible shape, but it's unclear what he has planned for LA Knight following the attack.

Knight was the man who stepped in to replace him at Fastlane when John Cena needed a partner against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, which eventually led to a shot at Roman's title belt, a shot that Styles may believe he deserved.

Is there a reason AJ Styles targeted LA Knight?

AJ Styles could be targeting Knight so that the two men can have a feud over the next few months and allow Randy Orton to challenge Roman Reigns. There could be a much bigger reason why Styles has heat with LA Knight, which will hopefully become clear next week or in the new year.

Styles and Knight have a common enemy but since Knight already had his shot at Roman Reigns, he could feel as though it's time for him to head to the back of the line and allow someone else to attempt to pin The Tribal Chief.

