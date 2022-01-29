AJ Styles calls out top AEW star to show up at the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has called out All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes to show up at the Royal Rumble this weekend.

AJ Styles is set to enter this year's men's Royal Rumble match and is one of the fan favorites to win it all. Interestingly, he made his WWE debut at the same event in 2016.

During a conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Director Nick Hausman ahead of this year's pay-per-view, Styles discussed the rumors of Cody Rhodes being a free agent and showing up at Rumble.

The Phenomenal One went on to call him out to show up at the match and claimed that he'd like to see Cody in the match.

“Well, I think I read it on your website that he said he wasn’t coming back. I don’t know about that. Cody, I am going to call you out man, I don’t know about that one. Because, you’re able to do independents while working for AEW, right? So what’s the difference?" Styles said.

GoHardInTheTaint @go_taint Woke up on a Friday and exited hoping Aj Styles Win the Royal Rumble Tommorow. Woke up on a Friday and exited hoping Aj Styles Win the Royal Rumble Tommorow. https://t.co/n7m5bu7d8s

AJ Styles on WWE kicking open the forbidden door at the Royal Rumble

Earlier this month, WWE announced that IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James would be entering this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

WWE hardly ever acknowledges another pro-wrestling promotion, and for them to get a champion from one of their biggest rivals was a huge step. The forbidden door has been kicked open, and fans are excited to see what more surprises could be in store.

AJ Styles is excited to see Mickie James return at the Royal Rumble as well. He added that it's great that other promotion's stars can appear in WWE but claimed that the door might be open just one way, hinting that we might not see WWE stars appear in IMPACT Wrestling anytime soon.

“I think it’s great, I really do. I think it’s exciting to see Mickie come back and who knows, is she going to wear her championship, I don’t know? But it’s cool that we are able to do that. If we can do more of that, that would be great, but I am afraid, and I could be wrong on this, that door may open one way, which is fine. This is a big step, if you think about it. I am looking forward to the women’s Royal Rumble because of it,” AJ stated.

A former two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles has been away from the main event scene for quite some time now. Fans want to see him back in the world title picture, and there could be no better way for him to do that than winning this year's Royal Rumble match.

