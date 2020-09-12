WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke about various things on his Twitch stream. AJ Styles is one of the most active Twitch streamers on the WWE roster and regularly appear on the platform to interact with his fans and talk about a variety of topics, including his career.

On his recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles revealed that he would love to have a match against WWE Hall of Famer, Triple H. He has been in a tag-team match with him earlier, but has never wrestled him.

"I would love to wrestle Triple H [at WrestleMania]. I really want to get in the ring with him. There's always a reason - it's not just because he's Triple H. I always love getting to learn from guys like that. Wrestling The Undertaker was awesome for me. To have that - I've tagged with Triple H in Japan, but I've never went up against him."

AJ Styles further went on to challenge Triple H, the senior producer of NXT, for a match, even stating that he would be willing to come down to NXT for the bout. It would be interesting to see if The Game responds to this challenge from the Phenomenal One.

"The challenge is out there, Triple H. If you want some of The Phenomenal One, let me know and we'll take care of business. If you want me to come down to NXT and do it in front of your NXT family, then that's the way it has to be. Just let me know!" (h/t WrestlingInc)

AJ Styles in WWE recently

AJ Styles is currently part of the SmackDown roster. After being shifted to the blue brand a few months ago, AJ Styles won the Intercontinental Championship and had some great matches with the young talents on the brand.

He recently lost his title to Jeff Hardy on the SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam 2020. With the return of Sami Zayn, the three of them are likely to feud for the Intercontinental title going forward.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and rumors.