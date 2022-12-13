AJ Styles is one of the most experienced performers in WWE today, having been in the business for more than 20 years. He recently spoke about fellow RAW Superstar Chad Gable's potential inside the ring.

While the former Olympic wrestler is incredible inside the squared circle, his underhanded tactics have derailed his momentum on many occasions. On this week's RAW, Styles and Gable faced off in a highly entertaining one-on-one match.

Speaking with Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, the former WWE Champion praised his opponent's in-ring capabilities. However, Styles added that Gable's attitude was holding him back.

"You know what the problem with [Chad] Gable is? He’s unbelievable in the ring, he has all the talent in the world. Yet sometimes he’s like every other turd that comes through here, doesn’t know his strengths and doesn’t want to capitalize on him, he’d rather show off and shush people. Gosh, imagine how good he would be if he would just apply himself to being a leader." [0:55 to 1:22]

Chad Gable has been in WWE for almost a decade, and in that time, he has predominantly worked as a tag team wrestler. He has won titles with stars like Jason Jordan, Robert Roode, and, most recently, Otis.

AJ Styles responds to his upcoming WWE anniversary

Next month will mark Styles' 7th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. The former IWGP and IMPACT World Champion debuted as part of the 2015 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

With his 7th anniversary in mind, AJ Styles posted a two-word response on social media.

"Time flies," tweeted Styles.

During his time in WWE, Styles has faced off against the best of the best, including John Cena, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Daniel Bryan, among others.

