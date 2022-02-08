"I do not do it" - AJ Styles on WWE Superstars reciting promos according to a script

AJ Styles has refuted the idea that WWE Superstars recite every word of their promos from scripts. It's been reported many times that WWE talents are made to deliver promos that are written for them verbatim, but The Phenomenal One doesn't agree with that.

Styles is known for his passionate and energetic promos. An established veteran with over 20 years in the business, AJ has delivered fiery challenges and captivating speeches all over the world. With his trademark Southern drawl, he's riled audiences from the Tokyo Dome all the way to the Grandest Stage of the All.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Styles mentioned that he never recites any scripts word for word. Instead, he takes whatever script is provided and delivers his promos in his own way.

“I take what’s given, and sure I’ll suggest things, but I take what’s given and make it my own. A lot of people say, ‘word for word,’ but that’s not me, because the writers are not from Gainsville, Georgia, so that’s not how AJ Styles will talk in a promo. I have to change it and make it my own,” said Styles. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

The RAW star went on to explain that it is easier to do things on your own rather than memorizing an entire script. He made it clear that, despite reports of micromanagement and strict guidelines within WWE, he is not bound when delivering promos.

“And truth is, it is a lot easier to remember if you do that. There’s a lot of things being said about that, and I’ll just make sure everybody knows the facts. I don’t say it word for word. I do not do it,” said Styles. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

AJ Styles' dream was crushed at the Royal Rumble

At the recent Royal Rumble premium live event, AJ Styles entered at #1 in the historic match and eliminated six WWE Superstars. His victims were Sami Zayn, Omos, Austin Theory, Ridge Holland, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Robert Roode.

The Phenomenal One survived for a total of 29 minutes, but missed the chance to capture his first-ever Rumble victory when he was eliminated by Madcap Moss. Nevertheless, Styles will look to dethrone Bobby Lashley as WWE Champion at the upcoming Elimination Chamber show in Saudi Arabia.

The All Mighty will defend his WWE Championship against five other challengers inside the Elimination Chamber. Superstars Brock Lesnar, Riddle, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory will also be locked in the chamber.

