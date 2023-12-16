AJ Styles could confront a 37-year-old former world champion next after unexpected twist on his SmackDown return, legend says (Exclusive)

While fans popped seeing AJ Styles back on SmackDown, no one expected The Phenomenal One to attack LA Knight. The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter now believes that Styles could target General Manager Nick Aldis next, and the veteran explained the reason behind it on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast.

The closing stages of this week's SmackDown saw AJ Styles make his long-awaited return to WWE. He initially helped Randy Orton and LA Knight deal with The Bloodline before laying out Knight with a clubbing blow, much to the surprise of Orton and the fans.

As Bill Apter explained, Styles does not seem happy about Knight taking his spot on the blue brand. The legendary wrestling journalist suggested that a frustrated Styles could confront Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, about LA Knight being in his way.

In case you did not know, Styles and Aldis have crossed paths before in TNA/Impact Wrestling when the latter was known as Magnus and also won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in the company.

As he noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Bill Apter would love to see a scenario where AJ Styles has a showdown with Nick Aldis.

"'You stole my spot, I'm supposed to be there!' Then he can go wild on Nick Aldis and say, 'What's this guy [LA Knight] doing here? That's what I'm supposed to be doing. You said you'd hold my spot.' 'That wasn't me, that was Adam Pearce.' Oh!" Bill Apter said. [18:45 - 19:00]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

The 37-year-old Nick Aldis might be an authority figure in WWE currently, but he is a certified former world champion who might eventually step inside the ring again.

Would you like to see a program between AJ Styles and Nick Aldis? Sound off in the comments section below!

