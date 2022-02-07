"I'm not going to be here forever" - AJ Styles opens up on his current role in WWE

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has spoken about his role in WWE and why he was paired with Omos during his latest run on Monday Night RAW.

Styles and Omos joined forces towards the end of 2020 and became a dominant force in the tag team division. The duo won the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania when they beat the New Day. However, the team imploded on the December 20, 2021 episode of RAW when Styles and Omos lost to the Mysterios.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast this week, Styles mentioned he was excited at the prospect of working with Omos. The former WWE Champion mentioned that he enjoyed pushing Omos to the next level in his WWE career.

Here's what Styles had to say:

"I remember them asking me about it and I was excited about the opportunity. I thought it'd be fun, and it was fun. I enjoyed helping him get to the next level and being able to help him learn as quickly as he can." (from 02:48 onwards)

The Phenomenal One mentioned his role of a mentor was dedicated to help WWE create new stars.

I enjoy being able to share information that I have so somebody can be better. That's what I think we should do all the time. We gotta create stars. I'm not going to be here forever. So while I can still bump around and do these things, let me work with some guys who I can help," Styles added.

AJ Styles worked to make Omos look like a monster

During the interview, AJ Styles mentioned that everyone around Omos worked very hard to make him look like a monster. He detailed that it took guys without an ego to help build Omos as a colossal force in WWE.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows AJ Styles beat Omos by channeling his inner Eddie Guerrero, fantastic. AJ Styles beat Omos by channeling his inner Eddie Guerrero, fantastic. 😂 https://t.co/K3TTuuROFE

Styles specifically put over the New Day for working with him and Omos to depict his personal colossus as a destructive monster and make Omos look good in the ring.Styles also added that the pairing with Omos was a refreshing change and he enjoyed experimenting to see what kind of moves the duo could pull off in the ring.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quote from this article, please credit Out of Character and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh