AJ Styles defeats 2-Time Grand Slam Champion after SmackDown goes off the air

The Phenomenal One is set for a big six-person tag team clash this Sunday.
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 04, 2022 08:09 AM IST

SmackDown has always had dark matches before or after their shows (except during the Thunderdome Era), and AJ Styles was involved this week. It was surprising to see two RAW stars face off for the dark match, but this isn't the first time it happened. Styles defeated a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion after SmackDown went off the air.

The opponent in question is none other than The Miz. The latter is the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history, and he came out first, riling the crowd up before Styles eventually came out himself.

According to members of the audience, The Phenomenal One did an impression of the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin before facing The Miz.

Miz riling up the crowd before his dark match with The Phenomenal One.#Smackdown #SmackDAHN #WWE https://t.co/Htouip3LJG

Since it was an untelevised match, Styles picked up the win to send the crowd home happy.

AJ Styles doing a hall of a Stone Cold impression as he asks for a 'Hell Yeah" from the crowd. #SmackDAHN #smackdown #WWE #DarkMatch https://t.co/4rQPB1KARL

AJ Styles is set to team up with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan to take on The Judgment Day trio of Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

AJ Styles has been feuding with Edge for nearly three months now, and it has only been recently that he teamed up with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan. The win on SmackDown would be a big boost for The Phenomenal One ahead of the big six-person tag team clash at Hell in a Cell.

Edited by Angana Roy

हिन्दी