AJ Styles defeats former WWE Champion on RAW

AJ Styles collided with former two-time WWE Champion The Miz on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Their feud began last week after The Phenomenal One was a guest on Miz TV. The two stars also competed in the Last Chance Battle Royal Qualifying Match for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, which took place at the beginning of this week's show.

Styles was eliminated from the bout by the A-Lister. The latter faked an injury and nearly won the match but was last eliminated by Riddle, the eventual winner. Later in the program, The Miz cut a promo in the ring where he announced that he'd be teaming up with Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

AJ Styles entered and attacked Miz before their match began. Styles won via countout as The A-Lister left the ring and headed to the back while the referee counted to ten.

Plus, neither man will be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year, which is unfortunate for their fans.

It doesn't seem like their rivalry is over yet, as their match on RAW didn't end decisively. Fans might see the stars face each other again next week on the red brand.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far