AJ Styles discloses a loophole in Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins match at Royal Rumble

AJ Styles may have just pointed out the biggest loophole in the Universal Championship match between current champion Roman Reigns and challenger Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Former Shield brothers Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are set to go up against each other for the Universal Championship. This past week on SmackDown it was announced that The Usos would be barred from ringside after Reigns interfered in a tag team match between The Usos vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Styles met with WWE correspondents Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump. He discussed various topics regarding this weekend's Royal Rumble. Styles detailed how titles not changing hands over a disqualification could impact the Universal Title match.

"My question is, does this mean Seth Rollins has the Usos barred from ringside? Because it was interference from Roman Reigns,'' Styles said. ''You know, titles don't change hands on a disqualification. So if The Usos just so happen to come down, is the match over? These are questions that need to be answered, right?"

AJ Styles will himself be in the Royal Rumble match

During the show, Styles also spoke about his participation in the Royal Rumble match. Styles will have his task cut out for him when he competes against 29 other men to get an opportunity at a title match in WrestleMania.

Matt Camp pointed out that AJ Styles has never won the Royal Rumble. This will be Styles' fourth appearance in a Royal Rumble match since his debut in 2016. Styles mentioned that he only remembers two of his Royal Rumble match appearances.

The Royal Rumble will be emanating from the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MI on January 29.

