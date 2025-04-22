AJ Styles discloses how he really felt losing to Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41; gets confronted by former champion

AJ Styles collided with Logan Paul at WrestleMania Sunday, and he lost the match via pinfall. He spoke about his defeat on WWE RAW and got into a confrontation with Karrion Kross.

The Doomwalker showed up at ringside during the bout. He prevented The Maverick from getting brass knuckles and tried to convince The Phenomenal One to use the weapon. However, Styles attacked Kross and ended up losing the match.

During a backstage segment on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, AJ Styles spoke about how he felt about the loss while speaking to Jackie Redmond.

"Not gonna lie Jackie, it was a hard pill to swallow. But, Logan Paul plays his games and he gets his little lackies involved and maybe I was prepared for that but the truth is, I'm taking that L. But that's okay, I'm gonna move on. I'm gonna be okay," he said.

Styles then got interrupted by an angry Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion told him that there's no bouncing back from getting pinned by Logan Paul 123. The Harbinger of Doom told AJ Styles that he was the best of them, and that his losing to Logan legitimized the latter.

Styles said he wasn't going back to his previous character, and that him beating Logan Paul with the brass knuckles wouldn't have meant anything.

