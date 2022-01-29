"I miss SmackDown" - AJ Styles discusses potential move after Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Former world champion AJ Styles has admitted to missing WWE SmackDown and discussed a potential move to the blue brand after Royal Rumble.

Styles was one of the most dominant performers in the entire promotion between 2016 and 2018 that saw him single-handedly turn SmackDown into the bigger brand. His run included a year-long WWE Championship reign in which he successfully defended his title against the company's megastars.

The Phenomenal One's incredible run saw him take credit for being the "face that built this place," and deservedly so.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the two-time WWE Champion was asked about his future if he wins the Royal Rumble this weekend.

Styles remained tight-lipped about his plans but revealed that he certainly misses SmackDown. He also said that he enjoyed RAW and will decide based on which opportunity looks more appealing.

"I do miss SmackDown, I do. I am not going to lie; I miss the Blue [brand]. But I enjoy the red. So, I don't know, that's a decision I am going to have to make sooner rather than later that depends on the opportunity after winning the Rumble. We will find that out together," said Styles. [3:53 - 4:15]

What happened on WWE SmackDown's go-home show before Royal Rumble 2022?

The show's main event saw Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins cross paths to hype up their upcoming title match. Both superstars took multiple shots at each other, and some of them are expected to leave a lasting impression.

Overall, the segment did more to add to the Universal Championship feud on SmackDown than the showdown between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW earlier this week.

We also saw top superstars from the blue brand fight it out to gain momentum ahead of Royal Rumble. Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Cesaro and Ricochet in a tag team match to settle the score before battling it out in the 30-Man battle. Top female superstars, including women's champion Charlotte Flair, also engaged in a war of words to let their intentions known ahead of the premium live event.

This week's episode saw two big surprises in the women's division. First, Sasha Banks made an early return, and second, Sonya Deville declared herself a participant in the Women's Royal Rumble after losing against Naomi. This was Deville's first match in over two years and a great way to mark the end of her feud with the former women's champion.

