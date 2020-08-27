AJ Styles on Dominik Mysterio's debut, reveals backstage mentality about wrestlers skipping NXT

This past weekend marked the debut of Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik Mysterio. In his first-ever WWE match, Dominik Mysterio faced Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. Many WWE Superstars commented on Mysterio's performance. One such Superstar who commends Domink Mysterio's performance is AJ Styles.

AJ Styles on Dominik Mysterio's debut

Recently, AJ Styles went LIVE on his Twitch account. During the stream, AJ Styles spoke about Dominik Mysterio's WWE SummerSlam match and whether he would have heat for skipping NXT.

"I think he's got a lot of potential and I think everybody has said the same thing, that he's got a lot of potential and he's able to do a lot of things. But you'll grow as a performer. You'll figure out who you are, right? I mean, heck, I don't think I really found my groove until about - because it seemed like my character changed. Then I had to change with that character. But how do I explain it, like... It was a good six or seven years before I realized how to be who I was. Whether it be a bad guy or a good guy, you were still AJ Styles." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

On Dominik circumventing NXT, AJ Styles recalled that he didn't go to NXT either.

"Well, I didn't have to go through NXT. I didn't have heat coming in, Gallows and Anderson didn't have heat coming in, so, who knows? I'm not saying he will have heat, I'm saying we got a good group of guys and girls that go, 'Good for you, man', you know? You didn't need to, you didn't have to. I think they're happy for him regardless. He's a great dude, he's a great dude. So, I don't see our guys and girls being jealous because somebody had the opportunity to come to the main roster. The story is the most important thing, and him being the son of Rey Mysterio is a story. And he's been on TV, heck, he was on TV when he was a little guy! I don't know if you remember that. So, whatever is best for the story is what we need to do." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)