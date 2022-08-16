AJ Styles explains his theme was originally intended for a different WWE Superstar

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently explained that he was not the first choice for his theme but it was originally intended for James Storm.

Styles debuted on WWE television in the 2016 Royal Rumble match, where he entered at number three. Since then, The Phenomenal One has racked up an impressive resume in the promotion, becoming a two-time world champion and a grand slam champion. Alongside his popularity as a wrestler, Styles' theme song has also been a hit with fans.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy for TalkSPORT and Inside the Ropes, Styles revealed that his theme song, 'Phenomenal,' was not meant for him when he debuted it at the Royal Rumble.

“It wasn’t made for me. It was made for [James Storm]. And then I kind of explained what I’d like to [hear for my theme song], and it was that song that they presented,” Styles said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

According to Hall of Famer Road Dogg, James Storm rejected the CFO$ theme, which finally became Styles' entrance music.

AJ Styles after 'Phenomenal' WWE Royal Rumble debut

After his captivating debut in WWE, AJ Styles didn't stop there, he captured the WWE Championship twice and is also a United States, Intercontinental, and RAW Tag Team Champion.

During a previous interview with Bleacher Report, The Phenomenal One talked about his WWE debut and how he was not kept in the loop.

“I knew that I was WWE-bound when I had that last match in Japan. I knew I was on my way. Did I know that I was in the Rumble? Nope. It seemed like until the very last minute that I was even going to be in the Royal Rumble. I was told zero things. Nobody kept me in the loop, so I was waiting around thinking, ‘I hope I can get into the Royal Rumble. That’d be cool, but I’d understand if I’m not.’"

AJ Styles is currently in a feud with The Miz and Ciampa. The two men interfered in The Phenomenal One's United States Title match on the latest episode of RAW.

