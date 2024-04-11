AJ Styles explains his WWE heel turn (Exclusive)

AJ Styles recently gave an insight into why he became a bad guy on WWE television for the first time since 2021.

On February 24, Styles attacked LA Knight at Elimination Chamber to prevent The Megastar from winning a World Heavyweight Championship number one contender's match. The two went on to face each other on the second night of WrestleMania XL, where Knight secured the win.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Styles said he decided to turn heel during his absence in late 2023:

"It's an attitude. It's reflecting. You're sitting at home and you're injured and hurt and somebody [LA Knight] takes advantage of the situation that you're supposed to be in, it'll p**s you off, and that's what I did." [0:50 – 1:01]

Why AJ Styles targeted LA Knight

On October 7, 2023, AJ Styles was supposed to team up with John Cena to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane. However, he was removed from the match and replaced by LA Knight after suffering a storyline injury at the hands of Sikoa.

Styles added that he set his sights on Knight simply because the 41-year-old was in his way:

"I sat back and thought about it as I was working out. I kept doing my cold plunge, getting in my sauna, getting my body right, what I was gonna do to anybody and everybody who steps in my way, and LA Knight just so happens to be in my way." [1:01 – 1:11]

Knight's victory over Styles was among the most popular of WrestleMania XL weekend. The 41-year-old had never competed at WWE's biggest event of the year before going head-to-head with The Phenomenal One.

