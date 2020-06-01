AJ Styles on facing The Undertaker once more and worries he had about the Boneyard Match

AJ Styles faced The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match

After AJ Styles made his return to SmackDown, Corey Graves had an opportunity to host The Phenomenal One on the After The Bell Podcast. Styles discussed a variety of topics while he was on the show. Graves brought up Styles' recent match against The Phenom, The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

AJ Styles on facing The Undertaker one more time

While sharing his thoughts about facing The Undertaker one more time, Styles had the following to say,

"The match that I want to have The Undertaker if there's still an opportunity to have another one, is for everybody, fans just going nuts,"

AJ Styles on worries he had about the Boneyard Match

AJ Styles and The Undertaker faced off in the first-ever Boneyard match in WWE. The match took place a couple of months back at WrestleMania 36. Nobody knew what the match entailed and AJ Styles put forth his thoughts:

"Not only did I have the opportunity to wrestle The Undertaker at WrestleMania but we were set up to do something different and that different could be good, could be bad. We're going to find out. It was fun while we were doing it, but I'm still like, 'oh man, I only hope this works,' because I'm not sure how people are going to feel about these cinematic matches. The New Day and the Wyatt Family had done one, and I loved it. I thought it was cool. Everything about it was cool, but I didn't hear a ton about it after it was done, whether it was liked or hated. So I didn't know what to expect from me and Undertaker and this Boneyard Match."

"So many people on my stream on Mixer, we were doing this and they were like, 'hey, what's that Boneyard Match?' I go listen, I got it. It's whatever you think a Boneyard Match and it's exactly what it is. That's the way I left it. Whatever you think it is is exactly what it is. That way most of the the ideas that they had were pretty much true."