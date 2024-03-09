AJ Styles finally explains why he flew across the world to attack LA Knight; The Megastar responds

AJ Styles finally explained why he flew all the way across the world to cost LA Knight inside the Elimination Chamber match. What was called peak hater behavior has now been justified - depending on whose perspective you look at it from.

As fans may know, AJ Styles attacked LA Knight in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to cost him a chance for a shot at gold. Knight spent a recent episode searching for AJ - only to be told by General Manager Nick Aldis that Styles was asked not to come. Styles technically didn't appear this week either.

However, in a pre-recorded promo, AJ Styles confirmed that LA Knight taking his Undisputed WWE Universal Title shot all those months ago in 2023 was the reason why he was targeting him.

In response, The Megastar, watching from backstage in the arena, took his anger out on the television in which he was watching the promo. He smashed it down on the floor and trashed it with a steel chair.

The two men appear to be heading for a collision course at WrestleMania 40. It's going to be a big marquee match and a proving ground for LA Knight - who has technically yet to make his WrestleMania debut.

All of that will change this April. Knight will finally have a chance to show he belongs to the big stage.

