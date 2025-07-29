AJ Styles forms new alliance with female veterans to take on The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

AJ Styles teamed up with The Kabuki Warriors to take on The Judgment Day in a six-person mixed tag team match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. It was basically him vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. the Women's Tag Team Champions.The Empress of Tomorrow and Raquel Rodriguez started things off. She hit the latter with a kick and tagged in her partner, Kairi Sane, and they double-teamed Big Mami Cool. Raquel dropped Kairi face-first on the top turnbuckle and tossed Roxanne Perez into her.The Pirate Princess hit The Prodigy with a dropkick in the corner and went for a running elbow, but Dominik Mysterio pulled Perez out of danger. Raquel Rodriguez wiped out Sane with a big boot at ringside and clotheslined her in the ring. Kairi Sane nailed Roxanne Perez with a spear, and Raquel Rodriguez stopped Kairi from tagging Asuka.The Pirate Princess tagged AJ Styles, who tossed Dominik into the mat and hit him with a clothesline and an ushigoroshi. Styles tried to go for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Roxanne Perez shielded Dirty Dom.AJ Styles nailed Mysterio with a Pele Kick and tossed Kairi Sane into Raquel Rodriguez, who was standing outside. Styles hit Dominik Mysterio with a Phenomenal Forearm and pinned him to win the match for his team.