AJ Styles gets a challenge from 42-year-old ex-WWE star - "I'll wrestle him in NWA" (Exclusive)

WWE star AJ Styles is an in-ring veteran with over two decades of experience in the industry. However, a name from his past has thrown down a possible challenge to The Phenomenal One.
Styles made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling, becoming one of the biggest homegrown stars for the Nashville-based promotion. However, he left the company in 2014 over contract disagreements. EC3 was an up-and-coming star in the promotion at the time and peaked a few years later, becoming the TNA World Heavyweight Champion. However, the two stars never faced each other in the ring, except for one small run-in.
During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about AJ Styles' work ethic and love for the business. He noted that the star's appearance at TNA Slammiversary was an interesting opportunity. He even went into character and teased a match with the Phenomenal One at NWA.
"The dude loves wrestling. And coming back from injury and without house shows and stuff of that nature, I think he's still crazy and wants to do more. So I would actually not be surprised if that's an opportunity that they would take. That'd be cool. If not, I'll wrestle him in NWA. How about that?" [From 4:42 onwards]
AJ Styles is scheduled to appear at TNA's Slammiversary event this Sunday. In WWE, he is currently in a feud with Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship.
