AJ Styles gets choked out by 37-year-old SmackDown star to start a new feud

AJ Styles was on commentary as he came to support fellow O.C. member "Michin" Mia Yim in her Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Bayley on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, that win didn't happen, and after the match, Styles was taken out by 37-year-old star Karrion Kross.

After Scarlett drew a Tarot Card with AJ Styles' face on it, the next target became clear. It was Scarlett who first blinded The Phenomenal One with red dust before he was locked in a Kross Jacket and taken out.

Although Mia Yim prevented any further damage, Styles found himself lying on the ground and frustrated backstage with what had just occurred.

When Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson asked him if he was ok backstage, he said that he wasn't.

It will be interesting to see when the two finally square off. For now, we will see a Mixed Tag Team Match next week as Styles and Mia Yim will face Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

Scarlett doesn't wrestle often, so this is going to be a rare occasion when she steps into the squared circle.

Could Kross and AJ Styles be heading to London for a match at Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

