AJ Styles gets the finger from major WWE name

AJ Styles recovered in time to enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. While the former WWE Champion failed to prevail in the 30-Man Battle Royal, his road to WrestleMania Vegas has become clear upon his RAW return this week.

Styles was one of the many names affected by the transfer window. However, it may be for the best, as right off the gate, WWE's creative team has set up two intriguing rivalries for The Phenomenal One. He is set to square off with Dominik Mysterio next week.

On RAW, 'Dirty' Dom and Carlito interrupted AJ's promo to the WWE Universe. Before The Judgment Day members did, Styles asserted there was gas left in the tank despite being an aging veteran, with a to-do list before he retires. The Phenomenal One implied that his ride off into the sunset won't happen anytime soon, which Mysterio could not respect.

AJ Styles responded that Dominik will always be WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's "punk" child. The 47-year-old stood tall to end the segment after a brief altercation. Taking to Instagram post-show, the former NXT North American Champion gave Styles the finger:

"🖕👴🏻 @ajstylesp1," Dominik Mysterio captioned his post.

But this feud with 'Dirty' Dom may only be a placeholder for The Phenomenal One, as WWE teased a potential WrestleMania clash for the veteran elsewhere on RAW.

Is AJ Styles destined to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker at WrestleMania Vegas?

Another interesting development this week on RAW was a backstage confrontation between the returning legend and the new kid on the block, Bron Breakker. The Dog has been IC Champion for a while, but he often finds himself relegated to an afterthought. That all could change with the return of AJ Styles.

Although the two did not mince words and the segment was brief, the staredown between AJ Styles and Bron Breakker has evoked curiosity and massive intrigue for a potential program this WrestleMania season. Could this be the former WWE Champion's match at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on April 19-20?

What are your thoughts on Styles's RAW return after four years? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

