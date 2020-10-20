AJ Styles makes Jordan Omogbehin his bodyguard on RAW

It was reported earlier that AJ Styles was rumored to get backup in the form of the 7-foot behemoth, Jordan Omogbehin on tonight's RAW. Well, the rumor came true on tonight's episode, as AJ Syles walked out to the ring for his match against Matt Riddle with the huge bodyguard by his side.

After Riddle entered the ring, the match official demanded Omogbehin to leave the ring so he could get the match underway. However, Omogbehin was reluctant to leave the ring and as a result, the official started the five-count.

Before the official could finish his count, Omogbehin grabbed his arm and stopped him. After some pleading with AJ Styles, the official got Omogbehin to exit the ring and started the match.

Omogbehin's presence outside the ring posed as a hindrance to Riddle's concentration, and he was unable to give his 100% in the match. Unlike their previous encounter on SmackDown, The Original Bro was not able to beat AJ Styles this time around. A momentary distraction caused by Omogbehin helped Styles pick up the win.

To say this was a HUGE win for @AJStylesOrg would be an understatement. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q9FyGwHRc0 — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2020

Who is AJ Styles' new bodyguard, Jordan Omogbehin?

Jordan Omogbehin is a former basketball player in the veins of The Undertaker, The Big Show, and Kevin Nash, who swapped the courts for the squared-circle.

Although he hasn't competed in a WWE match on television, the Nigerian-born Omogbehin has been featured on a few segments on the red brand as the bouncer for RAW Underground.

It remains to be seen if Omogbehin will make his in-ring debut for the promotion in the near future. One thing is for certain though, Riddle won't be forgetting Omogbehin quite easily.