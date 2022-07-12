AJ Styles gets a new tag team partner on RAW ahead of a rumored match alongside Logan Paul at SummerSlam

AJ Styles is rumored and expected to team up with newly-signed WWE star Logan Paul to face The Miz and Ciampa at SummerSlam 2022. Ahead of the clash at SummerSlam that hasn't been made official, Styles found a new tag team partner with mixed results.

The Miz and Ciampa were in the ring and were interrupted by AJ Styles - a man they have been clashing horns with in recent weeks. While some were expecting Logan Paul to finally make his comeback, that didn't happen and it was Elias' brother Ezekiel who came out and teamed up with The Phenomenal One to take on The Miz and Ciampa.

The match ended in disqualification after Ciampa broke up a calf-crusher that Styles had on The Miz. While the Grand Slam Champion Styles also hit the phenomenal forearm on Ciampa post-match, The Miz ran away in a move typical of his character.

As of this writing, Logan Paul's return to RAW hasn't been announced yet. When it does, he is expected to be a babyface who teams up with AJ Styles to face The Miz and Ciampa at SummerSlam.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far