AJ Styles gives backstage information on Vince McMahon's office at WWE Money in the Bank

Vince McMahon, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles

At the Money in the Bank PPV earlier this month, the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder match saw appearances by some WWE legends. Stephanie McMahon, Brother Love, and Vince McMahon played a small part during the match, with the WWE Chairman's being the most prominent one. AJ Styles, who was involved in the segment featuring Vince McMahon, gave some back details about Vince McMahon's office where he and Daniel Bryan wrestled, as well as what the WWE Chairman is like.

This is what the Phenomenal One had to say on his Mixer page:

"That was his shoot office. That was a real T-Rex head because he's Vince McMahon and I have no doubt it was a real T-Rex head. People can say what they want about Vince McMahon, good or bad, but I can tell you he's a stud. He works all night, works out at 3 in the morning, then he's up early at work. He's a machine. He's a different human being, which is probably why he's in the position he's in financially." (H/T Fightful)

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were two of the six Superstars to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. During the match, Styles and Bryan wrestled their way into an office, which happened to be Vince McMahon's. McMahon, hilariously, ordered the two to get out of his office.

AJ Styles at the Money in the Bank ladder match 2020

Styles was moments away from winning the men's Money in the Bank briefcase, as he was tangling with King Corbin at the top of the ladder. Elias attacked Corbin out of nowhere, and the briefcase fell out of Styles' hand and land in the hands of Otis, who won the match.

This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a unique one. Not only was it held at the Performance Center, but the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches were held at WWE's global headquarters.

Asuka won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and was then crowned RAW Women's Champion on the RAW after Money in the Bank as Becky Lynch had to relinquish her title.