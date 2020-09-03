AJ Styles gives his honest opinion on Shane McMahon running WWE RAW

AJ Styles believes there is nobody better than Shane McMahon to oversee the creative direction of WWE RAW.

Sportskeeda’s Alex McCarthy reported in August 2020 that Vince McMahon is considering making a major change to RAW behind the scenes, with Shane McMahon replacing Bruce Prichard to lead the brand’s creative process.

Vince McMahon hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown, respectively, in July 2019. However, Bischoff departed WWE in October 2019, and Heyman’s spell in charge of RAW ended in June 2020, leaving Prichard to run both shows.

Speaking on Twitch, Styles said Shane McMahon is the right person to take over from Prichard on the red brand.

“Listen, if anybody can do it, it's Shane McMahon. There's also Triple H, but he's got his hands full with NXT. If they did that, it'd be great for RAW. There's so much that goes into it and you don't really understand it until you're there and going over everything. It's a lot to take on. It's tough.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Styles added that he loved working with Shane McMahon during their WrestleMania 33 storyline in 2017, and he thinks Prichard has too much responsibility as the head of creative on two weekly shows.

“Again, if the rumors are true that he's going to take some duties away from Bruce Prichard, I think it'd be great for all involved. It's just too much for one person to do.”

Shane McMahon’s current WWE role

After a 10-month absence from WWE television, Shane McMahon returned as the host of RAW Underground on the August 3 episode of RAW.

The new concept, which was the brainchild of Shane McMahon in real life, sees men and women from the WWE roster battle it out in an MMA-style environment on a ring canvas with no ropes.

Shane McMahon also worked in other backstage WWE roles during his time away from television, most notably when he helped put together the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match.

