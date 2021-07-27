AJ Styles reveals weird reason why he attacked Riddle on RAW

One of the highlights of RAW this week was when AJ Styles and his bodyguard/partner Omos decimated Riddle, leaving the former United States Champion in a pile in the ring.

The Original Bro was in the middle of a tiring match against John Morrison when the RAW Tag Team Champions came out and distracted him. Essentially handing the win to John Morrison. After the match, AJ Styles would step into the ring and beat down Riddle with many fans calling for Randy Orton to save his RKBro teammate.

Following this week's episode, The Phenomenal One and Omos spoke to Kevin Patrick as part of a backstage segment of RAW Talk, where they revealed that they didn't have any particular motive for beating down Riddle, but they also did not like his choice of sweets.

"Didn't really have a motive. I don't like the guy...nobody does, nobody is his friend. I don't know anybody who likes him. He's got this sweet tooth that really bugs me. He carries around gummy bears the whole time. I mean there's other gummies out there," said AJ Styles

Styles and Omos would reveal that they detest Riddle for his decision to carry around gummy bears, and they would much rather eat 'Sour Patch Kids' and 'Swedish Fish' respectively.

A fascinating reason to go around and beat someone in the middle of the ring.

AJ Styles and Omos successfully defended their titles against the Viking Raiders

Earlier in the night, AJ Styles and Omos had their second title defense against the Viking Raiders. The match itself was a great one to watch, with both teams showing off their chemistry and their skills.

However, the experience of Erik and Ivar was just not enough to topple the Phenomenal One and the giant, Omos, who successfully defended their RAW Tag Team titles.

It looks like AJ Styles and Omos are done with the Viking Raiders and have now turned their attentions to Riddle, who is outnumbered now that Randy Orton seems to be out of the picture.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles and Omos' attack on Riddle? Will Randy Orton return to save his bro? Let us know in the comments section below.

