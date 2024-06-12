AJ Styles' heartbreaking segment on SmackDown seemingly reinvents one of the oldest factions in WWE; huge reunion during recent show

AJ Styles' heartbreaking segment on SmackDown has seemingly reinvented one of the oldest factions in WWE. A huge reunion took place at a recent show.

The O.C. has been together since 2016. Initially, the group consisted of AJ Styles and The Good Brothers. However, they have grown to include Michin after she helped them fight off Judgment Day. The group has looked inseparable as one of the oldest factions in the company. The current top two factions, The Judgment Day and Bloodline debuted in 2022 and 2021, much later than The O.C.

Unfortunately, The O.C. hasn't been seen together since AJ Styles turned heel last year and went his way. Even The Good Brothers and Michin have appeared separately on NXT. However, Styles cut a heartbreaking promo teasing his retirement two weeks ago. During this, Gallows and Karl Anderson were present to show their support. When Styles pulled a swerve and attacked Cody Rhodes, the Good Brothers prevented WWE officials from coming down to the ring.

Tonight on NXT, Michin was competing against Jaida Parker. Gallows and Anderson came out to show their support for her. When Parker went to attack Michin with a steel chair, Anderson grabbed it from her.

This distraction allowed Michin to win with a rollup. After the match, Michin celebrated on the outside with The Good Brothers, indicating a reunion.

It will be interesting to see whether this means that Michin and The Good Brothers will regularly team up.

