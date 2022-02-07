"He really talks like that?" - AJ Styles recalls hilarious backstage incident with RAW superstar

AJ Styles recently opened up on the first time his son met WWE Superstar Riddle.

Riddle has been a breakout star in WWE ever since his main roster callup back in 2020. The Original Bro went from strength to strength, putting up amazing matches on SmackDown. Riddle also won the United States Championship after his move to the red brand. He is currently in a tag team with Randy Orton, and he's one of the most popular acts on Monday Night RAW.

AJ Styles appeared on this week's episode of the Out of Character podcast. Styles spoke about Riddle and mentioned that the Original Bro was a funny guy. He recalled a backstage moment when his son could not believe the way Riddle spoke. Styles added that it was only a matter of time before Riddle became WWE Champion.

"Matt is hilarious, dude," said Styles. "So there was a point where Matt and I were talking, my second oldest son was with me. So when Matt left, my son was like, 'He really talks like that?' That's really him. That's who he is. It's just awesome. Man, he's a great talent. He's really turned it up." (from 10:17 onwards)

The Phenomenal One has faced The Original Bro a few times, so he's familiar with the talented star.

AJ Styles and Riddle will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber

Both Styles and Riddle punched their tickets to the Elimination Chamber match last week on RAW when they won their respective qualifying bouts. Riddle picked up a hard-fought victory over Otis, while AJ Styles defeated Rey Mysterio in an instant classic.

In the title bout, Styles and Riddle will face current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory. The winner will leave the show as the WWE Champion.

Do you want to see Riddle win the WWE Championship? What do you think about Styles' comments? Sound off below.

