AJ Styles hints massive WWE team is reuniting; first time in 3 years

AJ Styles is back in WWE as of the Royal Rumble, and it appears that he's bringing together a highly successful team. The star has said that he will talk to another huge name to get them back on track.

Omos has made several comments about Waffle House and has talked about iHop as well, which has led to several fans reacting on his controversial takes on the food joints. The star has been away from WWE for a while and has found success in Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he won the tag team championship alongside another wrestler. However, he was recalled to WWE ahead of the Royal Rumble but did not appear at the event. He had to give up his title as well. Now though, it seems that he will finally be returning to action soon.

AJ Styles is definitely not unfamiliar with Omos, given that he helped the star debut on the main roster and appear - first as a bodyguard, and then as a tag team partner. The two are former champions as well, having won the tag team titles together. After seeing his recent comments, Styles hinted at a reunion with him, saying that he was going to talk to him and get him back on track.

While this may just be about his opinions on Waffle House, it could also imply that the star is finally reuniting with Omos as a tag team.

"I’m going to talk to him. We’ll get him back on track."

The coming weeks will see if AJ Styles works together with Omos.

