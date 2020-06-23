AJ Styles hints at one last WWE match against The Undertaker

Is it possible that The Undertaker would have one last WWE match against AJ Styles?

The Undertaker appears to have retired, but that WrestleMania 37 match against AJ Styles might be the one thing that brings him back.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

The Undertaker and AJ Styles could have one last match in WWE

The Last Ride documentary landed a hammer blow on the WWE Universe as it appeared that the time had finally come that The Undertaker was hanging up his wrestling gear and retiring from WWE once and for all. If that was indeed the case, then his last match would have been against AJ Styles at The Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

With #TheLastRide's final chapter upon us...



What's the ONE WORD that comes to mind when you think of @undertaker? pic.twitter.com/Epc2LvhdbC — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2020

It was indeed the most fitting way to end the career of The Undertaker, but it appears that in a Q and A with Sports Illustrated, prior to the documentary's last episode airing, AJ Styles had said that there was a chance that The Undertaker would wrestle one last match with him and it would be at WrestleMania 37.

AJ Styles on having a last WWE match against The Undertaker

AJ Styles opened up saying that he would not blame The Undertaker at all if The Deadman decided to retire from wrestling forever. However, he said that he still hoped to have one last match with The Undertaker and that he had ideas what to do with him inside a ring this time, unlike the last time that he battled him in a cemetery.

AJ Styles said that he had very specific ideas about what he would do in that match, but in the end, it was up to Undertaker to decide if he was going to have one last WWE match.

There is still hope The Undertaker is going to have one more match. You can’t blame him if he decides that this is it. I don’t know how he feels about it. I still have ideas of what we’d do in the ring. I’m going to keep them, I’m going to save them if he ever wants us to have that opportunity together in the ring. It’s all up to Taker, but I’m holding onto those spots.

'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles went on to say that the WWE match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 37 would be ideal, but they would need to future out if Undertaker actually wanted to that one more.

Advertisement

Would @undertaker return for one last match? NEVER SAY NEVER.



THE FINAL CHAPTER of #TheLastRide is available now on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/y6bBFe5LVG — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2020

It would be ideal. But we need to figure out if Taker wants to do one more. Does he have one more ‘Last Ride’ in him? I don’t know. If he does, absolutely, I’d take that ride with him.

Given what we know now, this seems very unlikely. However, an AJ Styles and Undertaker match at WWE WrestleMania 37, knowing that it would be The Deadman's last match, would be something otherworldly.