AJ Styles hints at several 'scary' matches he wants to bring to WWE

AJ Styles was recently on his Twitch stream (h/t Wrestling Inc), where he talked about video games and professional wrestling, as well as his time in WWE. One of the things that he talked about was bringing some more dangerous matches into WWE.

Throughout his time in IMPACT Wrestling, AJ Styles performed in some of the more outgoing and different matches, and while talking about wanting the King of the Ring in WWE, he also talked about doing more dangerous matches for the company.

AJ Styles on the type of matches he wants in WWE

AJ Styles talked about the sort of matches that he wants to have in WWE. One of the things that he mentioned was the King of the Ring tournament, which he wants to bring back in a big way to the company.

"I think I would like to see King Of The Ring come back in a big way, I really would. That's a cool tournament. I think that definitely there are talent that can pull that off, so yes, I would like to see that."

However, while talking about what he would like to see in WWE, AJ Styles mentioned that he wanted more dangerous matches to become prominent in the company — such as the ones he had in IMPACT Wrestling, including scaffold matches and an electric cage match.

Today in #IMPACTHistory: Team 3D defeated LAX to become NWA World Tag Team Champions in an Electrified Steel Cage match. (Lockdown, 2007) pic.twitter.com/VNx2oqvNkK — IMPACT Plus (@IMPACTPlusApp) April 16, 2020

"You know what I always thought would be cool? Is to do an electric cage match. And now, I know you're going to say, 'You did that in TNA. Team 3D did it and it was terrible.' Yeah, yeah, I understand that because they made the sounds [like electricity]. You know, it was stupid, it was terrible. But I've seen matches where it was really electric. I don't think it was so much [voltage] that it hurt you permanently, but it was enough that there were sparks. It was really cool, and I saw it in Japan way back when. I doubt they would ever do anything like that, but what about scaffold matches? Can those still happen? I don't know. I was in one in TNA and it was definitely different. It was scary, but it was definitely different."