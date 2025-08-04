AJ Styles imitates late WWE legend's entrance at SummerSlam 2025; Brutally trolls Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles had one of the best entrances of his WWE career in what might be his last-ever SummerSlam appearance. He brutally trolled Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio in the process.While Dominik Mysterio had a good entrance, it paled in comparison to &quot;The Phenomenal&quot; AJ Styles, the man who has been making his life a living hell in the last month or so. Styles pulled up in classic Eddie Guerrero fashion, with the low rider and the hydraulics.Not only this, but he also paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero with his ring gear as a reference to the late legend's attire from SummerSlam 2005. That was the night of the infamous &quot;Custody of Dominik&quot; ladder match. It was obviously done to troll the champion.There were a lot of Eddie Guerrero references on the night, as AJ Styles even did the fake injury with the chair spot that Guerrero used to famously do. On Dominik's end, he did a classic Eddie Guerrero move from 2004, loosening his boot to be able to easily escape the calf-crusher.Having anticipated the calf-crusher, Dominik Mysterio loosened his boots so it came right out and then smashed Styles in the face with it. This set up a slash and a victory for &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom.Styles also had his son, Avery, with him in his entrance at SummerSlam.