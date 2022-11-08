Former WWE Champion AJ Styles introduced Mia Yim as the newest member of The O.C. on the latest episode of RAW.

Seth Rollins was all set to defend his United States Championship tonight on RAW. However, he was interrupted by Finn Balor and The Judgment Day, who said that he has a bone to pick with Rollins.

However, before any match between them could take place, The O.C. entered, resulting in Rollins backing away.

AJ Styles then said that it hasn't been a fair fight since there's always been the three of them vs. all four members of The Judgment Day. He further stated that the numbers game is why they lost at Crown Jewel.

The Phenomenal One then talked about introducing a female member. Just then, Mia Yim appeared from behind to attack Rhea Ripley, sending her into the post as the two factions started brawling in the ring. Yim attacked Ripley with a kendo stick before sending her over the barricade.

Meanwhile, in the ring, Balor hit the Styles Clash on Dominik Mysterio as The Judgment Day retreated up the entrance ramp.

Following the brawl, it looks like things are just getting started between the two factions. With Mia Yim now added to the mix, it should level the playing field for The O.C and AJ Styles.

It remains to be seen what is in store for the feuding groups in the coming weeks.

What did you make of Mia Yim's return on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

