AJ Styles issues an apology

AJ Styles has publicly apologized. The star took to social media to speak about an unfortunate incident.

AJ Styles had been hacked on X. The hackers used the opportunity to send a few odd posts and try to scam his followers by getting them to buy crypto coins. Meanwhile, Styles clarified that he had been hacked and was not sending the messages. Now, the star has finally managed to get back on his X account.

He sent a message on social media saying that he had made it back to X. He then apologised for the hacker and noted that there were always those who had no purpose in their lives and would be happy to bring others down with them.

"Made it back to X. Sorry about douche bag McGee. There are those who have no purpose in life and would be happy to bring others down with them."

This is only the latest in a long line of social media hacks. Several WWE stars have been targeted, and the hackers are following the same pattern, trying to scam the fans into buying Crypto.

AJ Styles lost a big match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania

AJ Styles is also coming off a bad loss to Logan Paul. Thanks to a distraction by Karrion Kross, who was intent on trying to help Styles win by using whatever means possible, the star was knocked out and lost the match on the biggest stage of the year instead.

Now, it's up to him to get back on his feet and strike on. Styles is in a feud with Finn Balor now, and it's not certain where that ends up, but the two stars are certainly familiar with one another, given their long history.

