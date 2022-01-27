Video: AJ Styles left confused with major booking decision involving top female WWE Superstar

AJ Styles seems unhappy and confused over Charlotte Flair being booked to participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Charlotte currently holds the SmackDown Women's title. The Queen declared herself for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match a short while ago, to a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. Many fans weren't happy with the company booking Flair to take a spot in the free-for-all despite already being a top Champion.

AJ Styles seemingly shares those fans' sentiments as well, judging by his comments about Flair on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump. The Phenomenal One had the following to say about Flair being a part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match:

"Can we jump back to the Women's Rumble? Are you telling me that Becky and Charlotte are in the Rumble? [Gets corrected over the Becky comment] Why is Charlotte? Why? Just stand in the ring? Alright!"

If Charlotte Flair ends up winning the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match, it would be her second Rumble victory. In 2020, Flair won the match by lasting almost 30 minutes and eliminating four women (Bianca Belair, Kelly Kelly, Sarah Logan, and Shayna Bazler).

Flair threw Baszler last to get the big win, and earned herself a Women's title shot at WrestleMania 36. She went on to defeat Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's title at The Show of Shows.

AJ Styles' former rival Brock Lesnar once entered at Royal Rumble as champion as well

While Flair was the winner of the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match, Drew McIntyre won the men's edition. The match kicked off with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar entering at No.1 and eliminating superstars one after the other. It looked like Lesnar would end up winning the whole thing, but McIntyre eliminated him and went on to win the match.

Many fans are speculating that Flair would have a Lesnar-like showing in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, and would dominate the match like The Beast Incarnate did two years ago.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will win her second Royal Rumble match on January 29, 2022? If not Flair, who should win the match in your opinion?

