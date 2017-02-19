WWE News: AJ Styles loses his luggage yet again

Alaskan Airlines apologised to Styles for the unfortunate incident.

The Phenomenal One was certainly not happy with the whole situation

What’s the story?

Earlier today, it was reported by ringsidenews.com that AJ Styles lost his luggage once again, courtesy of Alaskan Airlines. The good news, however, is, that the bag was later recovered at the airport.

In case you didn’t know...

A few weeks ago, Styles’ luggage was stolen during a SmackDown live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The luggage he lost had $1000 USD and 7000 Japanese Yen in cash. Other items that were stolen were his Beats headphones, an iPhone, a small TV screen, an Xbox 360 and six Xbox games.

Styles reported the matter to the Arkansas State University Police, but the bag hasn’t been recovered yet.

The heart of the matter

The incident happened when the former WWE Champion was travelling to Edmonton, for a SmackDown live event. However, much to the relief of Styles, the bag was later recovered by the airline.

Earlier today, Alaskan airline apologised to The Phenomenal One for the unfortunate incident:

@AJStylesOrg Happy to hear we found it! Very sorry for poor experience today. -Gabe — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) February 18, 2017

AJ Styles later sent out a tweet, letting the airlines know that they ‘were off the hook’:

Good news, they found my bag somewhere in the airport. You're off the hook @AlaskaAir — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 18, 2017

What next?

AJ Styles will now participate in a Battle Royal in the forthcoming episode of SmackDown Live to decide the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. He is also expected to lay the groundwork of his feud with Shane McMahon that will reportedly climax at Wrestlemania 33.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This was the second time in two weekss that AJ Styles lost his luggage; we hope that this bad luck does not translate to his in-ring performances.

