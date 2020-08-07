AJ Styles makes a bold suggestion for RAW Underground

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is one of those Superstars who doesn't necessarily hate the idea of RAW Underground. But he certainly has a few suggestions of his own and believes that it would make the concept a lot more interesting.

During his recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles was asked about his take on RAW Underground -- a fightclub that was introduced in WWE on this week's episode of RAW. Shane McMahon returned to the company and revealed that he had been secretly running a fightclub with the RAW Superstars.

I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground...lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PvpUNKtNtG — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 4, 2020

While RAW Underground went on to get a mixed response fro the fans, AJ Styles feels one small addition will make this segment a lot more cooler. He believes that if the Superstars were allowed to fight at any place -- including garage and tennis parks -- it would make the concept a lot more exciting.

Here's what AJ Styles had to say:

"Here's what I think: I think it would be so much cooler - and hopefully we will get to this - in my head, I think it would be so much cooler if we would get to fight in different locations. It reminded me of Lionheart, where Jean-Claude Van Damm was fighting that dude in the pool, you know?

"That kind of stuff, like one in a parking garage, a tennis court, stuff like that. That would be cool! So, I don't know if that would be smart though because you're not in a ring, but still." (H/T WrestlingInc)

AJ Styles' move to WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles was a part of the WWE RAW roster earlier this year. However, it was later reported that Styles is involved in a real-life backstage heat with Paul Heyman. There were reports about the Phenomenal One being unhappy with Heyman because of the latter's role in the firing of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

After reports of AJ Styles being unhappy backstage started doing rounds in the media, WWE moved him to SmackDown where he immediately won the Intercontinental Championship. It is now safe to say that AJ Styles is enjoying his time at the SmackDown -- the house that he built.