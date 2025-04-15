AJ Styles makes major mistake on WWE RAW & star is forced to call him out immediately

AJ Styles is a top name in the wrestling business, but on WWE RAW, he made a big mistake. The star was called out immediately.
On RAW, AJ Styles faced Karrion Kross in a singles' match. It was Kross's first match on the red brand since July 2024, but he was looking to make an impact. He destroyed Styles at different points in the match, forcing him to fight back.
During the match, though, there was a point where AJ Styles made a major mistake. He was being powerbombed by Kross, but the spot was a struggle, where it appeared that Kross had difficulties getting AJ on his shoulders. After hitting it, he called him out, asking if he was trying sand bag him. Sandbagging is a term in wrestling where a star may not cooperate when getting hit with a move, making it look worse. While that is likely not what happened here, either way, there was a mistake from the Phenomenal One.
"You trying to sand bag me AJ?"
In the end, the Phenomenal Forearm put Karrion Kross away, but even there, controversy loomed. Kross put his hands behind his back for the move as if he were urging Styles to hit him with it.
Given his insistence that Styles needs to be the best version of himself and beat Logan Paul, this sacrifice of himself appeared to be a way to motivate Styles further going into the match.