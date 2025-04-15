  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Styles
  • AJ Styles makes major mistake on WWE RAW & star is forced to call him out immediately

AJ Styles makes major mistake on WWE RAW & star is forced to call him out immediately

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 15, 2025 03:56 GMT
He won
He won't be happy (Credit: WWE.com)

AJ Styles is a top name in the wrestling business, but on WWE RAW, he made a big mistake. The star was called out immediately.

Ad

On RAW, AJ Styles faced Karrion Kross in a singles' match. It was Kross's first match on the red brand since July 2024, but he was looking to make an impact. He destroyed Styles at different points in the match, forcing him to fight back.

During the match, though, there was a point where AJ Styles made a major mistake. He was being powerbombed by Kross, but the spot was a struggle, where it appeared that Kross had difficulties getting AJ on his shoulders. After hitting it, he called him out, asking if he was trying sand bag him. Sandbagging is a term in wrestling where a star may not cooperate when getting hit with a move, making it look worse. While that is likely not what happened here, either way, there was a mistake from the Phenomenal One.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You trying to sand bag me AJ?"
Ad

In the end, the Phenomenal Forearm put Karrion Kross away, but even there, controversy loomed. Kross put his hands behind his back for the move as if he were urging Styles to hit him with it.

Given his insistence that Styles needs to be the best version of himself and beat Logan Paul, this sacrifice of himself appeared to be a way to motivate Styles further going into the match.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications