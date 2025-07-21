AJ Styles makes unbelievable return after 11 years with a huge change

AJ Styles made an unbelievable return at TNA Wrestling tonight after 11 years. He also made a huge change.Styles first made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling. He started out in the X-Division before eventually becoming a World Champion. Over the years, he became known as the face of the company. However, as TNA's financial troubles grew, he left the company after competing in his last match, which took place in January 2014, and moved to New Japan Pro-Wrestling before eventually joining WWE. Just when it looked like he would never step foot in a TNA Wrestling ring again, that all changed tonight.A few days ago, TNA released a huge teaser about Styles making an appearance at Slammiversary. The company later confirmed that The Phenomenal One would return at the PPV, but they didn't provide much information on what his role would be.Tonight at TNA Slammiversary, Leon Slater defeated Moose to win the X-Division Championship. After the match, AJ Styles' music hit, and he appeared, much to the excitement of the fans and Leon Slater. The Phenomenal One was back in his old stomping grounds with his classic TNA theme song instead of his current one. He cut a promo praising the current talent in the company before telling Slater that he earned the X-Division Title.It's good to see AJ Styles back in TNA Wrestling after 11 years.