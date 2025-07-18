AJ Styles making huge return outside WWE

AJ Styles has been teased for an upcoming non-WWE pay-per-view event. It'll be his first appearance in a decade.

The Phenomenal One has established himself as one of the biggest superstars in the Stamford-based company. He has held numerous titles in WWE and has shared the ring with many renowned stars, including John Cena, Edge, Roman Reigns, and The Undertaker (Boneyard Match counts!). He also achieved success in NJPW, where he held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Rumors recently surfaced that AJ Styles could appear at TNA Slammiversary this Sunday. Multiple NXT stars are scheduled to compete at the event. TNA recently shared a teaser clip on X, hinting at the RAW star’s possible return to the promotion after a decade at Slammiversary.

You can check out the clip below:

His last match in TNA took place on the January 9, 2014 episode of Impact. He lost to Nick Aldis in a world title unification match. Both stars currently work for WWE.

AJ Styles is currently involved in a feud with Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. The two stars were supposed to collide for the title at Night of Champions, but the bout was called off after the Judgment Day member got injured.

