WWE Superstars AJ Styles & Michelle McCool talk finishing moves

WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Michelle McCool recently spoke about their respective finishing maneuvers, the Styles Clash and Faithbreaker.

The two finishing moves are very similar, and comparisons between them have been drawn over the years. While appearing together on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, the two stars were questioned about the similarities and addressed the situation.

When describing the slight differences between the two moves, The Phenomenal AJ Styles had a few things to point out:

“I think hers is more of a ‘fall flat’ and mine’s a ‘jump up,’ and sometimes she grabs at their waist, and I always grab at the legs. So there’s a little difference in the way we do it.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

McCool agreed with Styles while host Kayla Braxton followed it up with a statement on the devastating nature of both moves.

AJ Styles has used the move for much longer

Though both have used variations of the move to great success, AJ Styles has a longer claim to it.

In a 2021 interview with ITNWrestling, the former WWE Champion admitted he came up with the move on a trampoline during childhood, performing early versions of it on his younger brother. This pre-dates the start of Michelle McCool's wrestling career in 2004.

The Styles Clash has served as the finish of Styles' world title encounters, putting the exclamation point on many a new title reign or successful championship defense for The Phenomenal One.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of the Styles Clash and Faithbreaker as finishing moves? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh