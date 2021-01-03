AJ Styles names two WWE Superstars with the greatest potential

AJ Styles selected Keith Lee and Riddle as the two WWE Superstars that fans have to look out for in the future. The Phenomenal One would identify Riddle's talent and Keith Lee's power as two important reasons they will be big stars.

AJ Styles is one of the most experienced professional wrestling individuals, having more than 20 years in the business. He currently works on WWE RAW, where he most recently missed his chance to become a three-time WWE Champion after he lost to Drew McIntyre at TLC.

The Phenomenal One would appear in an interview with WWE India to discuss his storied career. During the interview, he was asked which WWE Superstars he thought had the brightest future, to which AJ Styles said Riddle and Keith Lee. He then encouraged the WWE Universe to keep an eye out for these two Superstars.

"Matt Riddle is definitely got… that is coming up. Riddle as we call him now. He's definitely a talent that you need to watch in the future. He's gonna be a huge star. Keith Lee is another one of those guys who's just super powerful and can do things that a big man shouldn't be able to do." H/t ITN Wrestling

Styles was also asked to name a third Superstar. However, he was unable to think of anyone in particular and pointed to NXT. He suggested that the third future star could be someone who has yet to blossom.

"Number three, that's a tough one. who was the number three guy? it makes me wonder if it's a guy that could be at NXT or is not yet blossomed yet and shown his true potential. I'm not sure who that is. so the number three, we're gonna give a question mark." H/t ITN Wrestling

AJ Styles' WWE career so far

AJ Styles is a two-time WWE Champion.

Advertisement

AJ Styles joined WWE a little late on in his career, having previously worked in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. He joined WWE in 2016 when he was a surprise entrance in the Royal Rumble. Since joining the WWE, Styles has won every major championship the company offers except for the Universal and tag team titles.

Styles is clearly too talented to be kept out of the championship picture for too long. Do you think Styles should be given a WWE Championship push once again? Or should he move for another title? Let us know down below.