AJ Styles is the No.1 Contender for the WWE Championship

AJ Styles pinned Riddle to become the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship on RAW, after hitting him with a Phenomenal Forearm. The Phenomenal One was victorious in the Sudden Death Triple Threat match which saw him prevail over Riddle and Keith Lee.

The match overall was a hard-hitting and technical exchange between all three WWE Superstars. AJ Styles and Riddle would use their athleticism and agility to take advantage at times. Keith Lee used his superhuman strength to assert his dominance. In other words, all three men came out of the match with their heads held high.

Keith Lee was the unstoppable force in the match, as he showed off his strength against both AJ Styles and Riddle, but also showed how agile he was too. Riddle also got to show off his strength when he almost hit Keith Lee with a power bomb.

Of course, the sheer size of Lee proved too much for the Original Bro. As for AJ Styles, he was his phenomenal self as always, showing once again why he is one of the best professionals in the business.

AJ Styles will be fighting for the WWE Championship at TLC

Despite the brilliant performances of Riddle and Keith Lee, it was AJ Styles who emerged as the victor in the Triple Threat match. Even though he did not have any breathtaking spots in the match, there was no denying AJ Styles used his veteran experience to secure the victory.

This victory means that AJ Styles will be moving onto TLC to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. However, there is still a lot of time between now and TLC, and there is a lot that could happen to change who Styles will be facing. This is considering that The Miz is the current holder of the Money in the Bank contract and could cash in anytime between now and then.

AJ Styles was the obvious choice to face off against Drew McIntyre at TLC. The match between the two, if it should happen, will definitely be a fun match to watch, considering the in-ring ability of both Superstars. AJ Styles was the right choice, but Riddle and Keith Lee showed why they were in contention as well.