AJ Styles becomes Grand Slam Champion after dominant tag team title triumph

AJ Styles joined WWE back in 2016, and now, after just five years, The Phenomenal One has elevated himself to the status of becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Styles achieved this at WrestleMania 37 after he won the RAW Tag Team Championship on Night One with his bodyguard Omos.

Omos and AJ Styles bested two tag team veterans in Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day to start their first reign as RAW Tag Team Champions.

This victory kicks off AJ Styles' first run in WWE as a tag team champion, and what a way to commence it. Styles was victorious following a dominant performance and in-ring debut by his partner Omos. The giant completely decimated The New Day, showing just why The Phenomenal One hired him.

Omos was so dominant that he ended the match by simply pinning Kofi Kingston with one foot.

This match was the definition of Sports Entertainment, showcasing everything from AJ Styles' cunning to the absolute power of the giant Omos. It was a great way to introduce the WWE Universe to Omos and an even better way to announce AJ Styles as a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

What is next for AJ Styles and Omos?

Now that they are champions, it is hard to imagine there being any tag team that could possibly take the RAW Tag Team titles away from AJ Styles and Omos. That being said, they will be fighting champions and will actively be looking for some fresh competition.

There aren't many relevant teams in RAW's tag team division apart from The New Day and the duo of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. However, is there anyone who can take out Omos and Styles?

Perhaps WWE will have to form a new tag team with enough firepower to challenge the new champions. Maybe Braun Strowman will find himself back in the picture, or even the duo of T-BAR and MACE.

Who do you think will have the most success challenging AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team titles? Share your thoughts with us down below.