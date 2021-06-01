AJ Styles and Omos address the possibility of facing R-K-Bro

AJ Styles and Omos are the current RAW Tag Team Champions and have not had many worthy challengers apart from the previous holders, The New Day. This has left the RAW Tag Team division looking a little stale, with the WWE Universe showing little to no interest in it.

However, AJ Styles and Omos recently appeared on RAW Talk where they discussed some possible future match ups. One thing is for certain: Styles and his bodyguard are up for a challenge.

First, the RAW Tag Team Champions made it clear that they do not consider the former champions The New Day a team anymore. Especially considering the amazing singles matches they've had over the past few weeks.

They then gave credit to the duo of Mace and T-Bar, as well as the Viking Raiders. Finally, they addressed the one team the entire WWE Universe is looking at, R-K-Bro, and the champions are not that impressed.

"I don’t think they have a chance. Randy maybe a Legend Killer but this guy right here [pointing to Styles] is the legend of all legends." said Omos (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

AJ Styles would add on to Omos' statement, claiming that no one will be able to defeat them.

"Omos is a mountain of a man, the colossus of all colossuses. Here’s a message for R-K-Bro: we’re the RAW Tag Champs for a reason. We just won’t get beat. You really think they have a chance? Has anyone even come close to knocking Omos to the floor?" said AJ Styles (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

It will be interesting to see which of the aforementioned tag teams steps up to the plate, and which one proves to be a challenge for AJ Styles and Omos.

AJ Styles wants to face another WWE Legend at WrestleMania

AJ Styles had one of his best matches in his WWE career when he faced the Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match. It was one of the highlights of WrestleMania.

However, AJ Styles is not done challenging WWE Legends and still wants to face some of the greatest of all-time.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

In fact, Styles pushed hard for a match between himself and Triple H for WrestleMania 37. Unfortunately, The Game was too busy producing the shows, preventing him from getting in shape for a match.

Perhaps we will get to see The Cerebral Assassin and The Phenomenal One do battle next year.

