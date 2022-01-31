"If they let me I will retire here" - AJ Styles opens up about future WWE ambitions

AJ Styles wants to continue working for WWE after he retires as an in-ring competitor.

The Phenomenal One, despite joining Vince McMahon's promotion later in his career, has had a stellar tenure in WWE. Styles is a two-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, and three-time United States Champion. During his WWE run, he has defeated the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Styles recently sat down with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss all things WWE. When asked about his decision to re-sign with the company in 2019, Styles said it was an easy choice to make.

"It was easy. I want to be here, this is the place for me," AJ Styles revealed. "If they let me I will retire here, I hope to work in WWE in some capacity when I retire. I enjoy what I do."

When asked if he'd want to do something similar to what Shawn Michaels is doing down in NXT after he retired, Styles said he would love to do something along those lines.

"I would love to have that opportunity," Styles said. "I love to see people be successful, and having a hand in that to me, it would probably be the best thing I could do in my career. But, I don’t [know] that I’ll get that opportunity, I am just saying."

AJ Styles on his recent work in WWE NXT 2.0

Styles also spoke on his recent appearances in WWE NXT 2.0, where he wrestled rising star Grayson Waller. Styles called the experience inspiring and said NXT fans are a big part of what makes the brand special.

"Oh, it’s great. A bunch of hungry kids wanting to get after it, I love that," AJ Styles said. "It’s inspiring because you want to do more when you’re down there, and I know the crowd is a little bit smaller, but it’s just as exciting. The smaller sometimes are the loudest. I really believe that the NXT fans are what makes NXT, the WWE Universe is what makes WWE. It’s not us, it’s them."

What do you make of Styles' comments? Do you really think he'll be part of WWE for the rest of his career? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this interview.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Should AJ Styles end his career in WWE? Yes No 19 votes so far