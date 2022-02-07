“It was kind of my call” - AJ Styles on recent brand switch

AJ Styles is one of the most well respected wrestlers in the industry. As such, it came as a shock when he started making appearances on NXT 2.0. However, the Phenomenal One has now revealed that it was his idea in the first place.

Styles originally joined WWE in 2016, making him one of the rare few to skip over NXT after a main roster debut. He recently appeared on 2.0 for a short feud with Grayson Waller.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, he confirmed that he was the one to propose making the move to NXT 2.0:

"It wasn't really a surprise because it was kind of my call. I thought it would be a good idea for guys like myself to go down to NXT and really say, 'This is what we do on RAW and SmackDown so when you come up, there are no surprises. No nothing. This is what we expect. These are the rules. By the way, they are little bit different than NXT. But this is what they are up here,'" said AJ Styles.

Styles faced Grayson Waller on the January 11th episode of NXT 2.0, and came out on top in what was a hard-hitting affair. Taking Styles' comments into consideration, it will only be a matter of time before someone else could step up to the plate.

AJ Styles enjoyed helping Omos get to the next level

Before he made his appearance on NXT 2.0, AJ Styles was serving as an unofficial mentor for his then bodyguard Omos. The two have since split, but the former WWE Champion enjoyed working with the giant.

Styles recounted to Ryan Satin how WWE approached him with the idea and how the thought of it excited him.

"I remember them asking me about it and I was excited about the opportunity. I thought it'd be fun, and it was fun. I enjoyed helping him get to the next level and being able to help him learn as quickly as he can." said AJ Styles

Their partnership lasted for more than a year, and the banter between the two of them was fun to watch. Unfortunately, things ended sourly in December last year, when Omos turned on his former employer and mentor.

